Puma American Track League

The American Track League is a movement striving to expand the sport of track and field in the United States and beyond. The ATL was founded in 2013 by Paul Doyle and has continued for the past eight years providing elite competition in the US for thousands of athletes. Setting the stage through condensed, unique and exciting formats, the ATL provides entertainment to engage fans and viewers. The ATL encompasses every aspect of the sport from street meets to full events, documentaries to "day in the life" and tips and tricks to fitness exercises. The ATL truly has something for everyone!

